Local 2027 RB Brown has 'Amazing' Experience at UNC

After his first game day experience in Chapel Hill, he came away even more impressed with the program. Brown talked about why in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:

Brown also attended a spring practice, the spring game, and the Mack Brown Showtime Camp. He was offered by Carolina in June after an outstanding performance at the camp.

Amir Brown is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound class of 2027 running back of Rolesville High School in Raleigh, NC, who was on campus for North Carolina’s game against North Carolina Central last weekend.





THI: What were you able to do during the visit, and how was the experience overall?

BROWN: “I would say it was an amazing experience. We checked in, and then we ate. We were relaxing in the lounge room until the pregame (warmups) started. Then, we headed to the field to take everything in.”





THI: Did you have the opportunity to further your relationship with running backs’ coach Larry Porter?

BROWN: “It felt good to chat with Coach Porter. Every time we talk, everything is good. I look forward to building that relationship with him, and I look forward to him building a relationship with my parents.”





THI: What do you like about Porter as a person and a coach?

BROWN: “Just the way he can relate with his players, and his knowledge of the game.”





THI: Describe your relationship with Porter overall.

BROWN: “Coach Porter and I have a good relationship, and I look forward to continuing that.”





THI: How was your conversation with head coach Mack Brown, and what all were you able to discuss?

BROWN: “It was amazing being able to talk to him. Every time I set foot on campus, they make me feel at home.”





THI: What stands out about Carolina and their culture compared to other programs recruiting you?

BROWN: “Their consistency. I’m all about genuine, pure relationships and transparency. Even though I’m younger, when I see them at games or on campus, it is always sincere.”



