Here is our full conversation with Hasan, where he talked all things Tar Heels:

Hasan’s recruitment is just beginning, but he is starting to get to know major programs in the area, the cornerback also visiting with Duke last June.

Carolina continued its message of showing “love” to young, local prospects in the Triangle area and across the state by hosting Hasan and other intriguing athletes in the area, such as Akedran Crumel, a cornerback of Clayton High School.

“I liked the visit because we were able to get up close to the players and talk to the coaches,” said Hassan, who lives in nearby Durham.

Xavier Hasan is a 5-foot-11, 171-pound cornerback who attends Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC, and was on hand at North Carolina recently meeting with the coaches, touring the facilities, and watching the Tar Heels practice.

THI: Were you able to speak with head coach Mack Brown, and describe your thoughts on the Hall of Famer with a genuine, down-to-earth personality that players and prospects seem to resonate with.

HASAN: “I had a great conversation with him and was able to get a (photo). I liked the fact that he was very friendly and (made) some jokes. (Brown) brings leadership and great coaching to the table.”

THI: How was your conversation with cornerbacks’ coach Jason Jones, and was the assistant able to chat with you about how you could potentially fit in schematically with the Tar Heels’ defense in the future?

HASAN: “I talked with Jason Jones. He did talk about how I could fit in the defense and asked me about what other sports I play (in high school).”

THI: What kind of relationship were you able to establish with Jones during your first face-to-face with the assistant, and how do you believe your skillset could potentially fit in with UNC’s defense in the future?

HASAN: “I think we started a relationship with each other and that I fit in (well) with the Tar Heels.”

THI: What were your thoughts on the Tar Heels’ state-of-the-art football facility, and how did you like the way that Jason Jones ran his position group through practice and the drills?

HASAN: “The football facility is cool, and I like how Jason Jones ran his drills, because he took time with each player that needed help.”

THI: What do you like about the personable program culture at Carolina where players seem to easily bond, and why would you want to potentially become part of that in the future?

HASAN: “I like that everyone supports each other and pushes each other to compete as hard as each player can go (so) they can be the best team possible. That is what I want to be apart of.”