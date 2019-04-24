TarHeelIllustrated.com

Tar Heel Illustrated reached out to Canelas to talk more about the visit and relationship with offensive line coach Stacey Searles. Here is that conversation:

“Yes, it’s always nice to know that people believe in you, I’m very thankful,” he said.

The Tar Heels’ interest has resonated with Canelas because they were the first program to extend him a scholarship offer.

Andrew Canelas a class of 2021 offensive lineman who attends Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC, was among the group of prospects on hand for North Carolina’s spring game this past weekend.

THI: What was it like being in Chapel Hill for the spring game this weekend?



Canelas. “I really enjoyed it, it was nice to talk to the other recruits and be in that atmosphere around the fans was also great.”





THI: What was your favorite part about the visit?

Canelas: “Watching the game, of course and also being able to be around the people I compete with and against was nice.”





THI: How is your relationship with offensive line coach Searles and the head coach Mack Brown?

Canelas: “I’ve been able to meet them a couple times and I was fortunate enough to have them come to my high school. I have made a good relationship with Coach Searles and appreciated him talking to my high school coaches. I’ve met coach Mack Brown once so I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him yet.”





THI: What are your thoughts on the football facilities including the new indoor facility and the upgrades coming to the program?

Canelas: “I haven’t seen the inside new indoor facility yet, but it looks very nice and everything else I have seen is really impressive.”





THI: As an offensive lineman what position do they see you playing in college ?

Canelas: “Definitely Tackle because that is the position I am ideally suited for physically.”





THI: Do you see yourself taking in anymore future campus visits and maybe a return trip to Chapel Hill for a camp this summer?

Canelas: “Yes, I live close to UNC so that would not be a problem.”



