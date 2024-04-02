The local product, who could become part of an intriguing group of players the Tar Heels are recruiting at the position from in the state and across the country for the future, talked about everything he experienced on his first visit with the Tar Heels. Here is our full conversation with him:

Still early in the process, Gray has yet to receive an offer.

Gray, who visited Duke on Thursday following his appearance at North Carolina’s practice, said that he plans to check in with several area schools during the offseason as his recruitment begins to develop. Gray will visit NC State for the spring game, and also has plans to go check out local programs like Coastal Carolina, Clemson, South Carolina, and Wake Forest before returning to the high school football gridiron in the fall.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder was in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, checking out the indoor and outdoor football facility, watching the Tar Heels practice, and meeting with the coaches.

Bryson Gray is an emerging quarterback of the Class of 2027 cycle out of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, who recorded 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in just six games as the backup on the varsity in 2023.

THI: From start to finish, take me through your full experience at Carolina’s football facility.

GRAY: “The coaches welcomed me, and we talked. I talked to (QB Coach/OC Chip) Lindsey. I saw the drills the quarterbacks went through. It was a nice, college environment. I like the tempo they move at over there with the five-minute intervals. That keeps (practice) in order. I liked how the recruits were able to be on the field with the team. You get to see everything.”

THI: What are your thoughts on the Tar Heels as your recruitment begins?

GRAY: “Overall, early, it’s is one of the big teams on my list. I really like (Carolina). I moved to North Carolina, and I’m a big Tar Heel guy now. I grew up with (RS freshman DL) Jaybron Harvey, (DE) Beau Atkinson, and (PK) Noah Burnette. They went to high school with my brother, and now, they are at UNC. When I was there, they showed me around. It was good seeing all of them.”

THI: Tell me more about what you witnessed seeing the quarterbacks perform the drills?

GRAY: “I thought the way that they moved and the drills that they did were (similar) to game-like drills. Going over the net, throwing over the defense, screen passes with the running backs, and roll-outs. Seeing all of that translated to a scrimmage, which was really nice to see.”

THI: What are your thoughts on your potential position coach in the future, Chip Lindsey after meeting with him and watching the way he runs the position group at practice?

GRAY: “It was great watching him with my teammates. He asked us how we were doing and was open with all of us. (Lindsey) will not yell at his (players) if there is a bad throw or read. He will tell them what they did wrong and how they can improve on it. When they (fix that mistake), he will congratulate his quarterbacks and build up their spirits.”

THI: What did you like about what you observed about the Tar Heels’ program culture at the practice?

GRAY: “When they were on the field, it just seemed like a family. If someone falls, a teammate will pick them up. The offense and defense were separated, but they would ‘dap’ each other up. That looks like a culture I would really want to be a part of. Seeing players (embrace) and ’dap up’ each other is important from a recruit’s standpoint. Seeing that team bonding process is something that you like to see.”

THI: How do you see yourself potentially fitting into the Carolina offense in the future?

GRAY: “At practice yesterday, I (envisioned) a lot of similarities between Connor Harrell and myself. My game and his game translate similarly. We are both vocal athletes. I saw a lot of run-pass options yesterday. I can stand in the pocket or get out and run. I can do both, so I think I would fit in very well.”

THI: What are your thoughts on the Tar Heels’ football facility?

GRAY: “The indoor and outdoor facilities are both connected. One group from the offense and the defense is on the inside, and the other two groups would be on the outside. The way (UNC) runs things with the large space, I like the way that feel it. I saw the locker room. It’s a big area, and it was nice.”

THI: Considering UNC is in an elite academic school, describe how the Tar Heels’ programs in the classroom would affect your recruitment decision if Carolina opens up as an option to you in the future?

GRAY: “School plays a part in my decision. I have a 3.5-3.6 GPA, and academics is really big in my household. Both of my brothers went to Division 1 schools, Wofford and UNC-Charlotte. They both had football and academic offers. My mother went to Clemson, and academics are big in the house. (UNC) being an academic school fits in well.”