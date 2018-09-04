BERKELEY, CA – From the moment Dominique Ross stepped onto the football grounds at North Carolina, he looked the part of big-time linebacker.

Long, lean but strong, and a rawness that had some coaches and teammate salivating at what he could become.

The process in Ross developing into that player hasn’t exactly been over night. He got a taste two years ago and really struggled. He didn’t play much last fall until late in the season, and with UNC’s linebacker group one of many at Carolina ravaged by injuries, Ross started the final game at N.C. State.

He played well before getting hurt himself, but that experience was enough to get some valuable reps on film and increase his hunger. The result of a dedicated offseason in the weight room, on the field fine-tuning his skills and reads, and in the film room was on display in Berkeley this past weekend during UNC’s 24-17 loss at California.

“Dominique was all over the place,” UNC Coach Larry Fedora said during his weekly press conference Monday. “He was physical, he knew his run fits, he fit where he needed to, he tackled very solid, he was physical in everything he did and he did a great job in his coverage.”

Ross, who is 6-3 and listed at 220 pounds, who played leaner against the pass and bigger against the run Saturday, finished with five tackles and four pass breakups. If stats were kept on plays he affected and nearly made, those numbers might read more like 15 and seven or eight, and that’s with Cal eventually making every effort to avoid him.