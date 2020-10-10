TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened up a pair of three-touchdown leads in the first half before securing a 56-45 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels racked up 656 total yards, the fifth most in program history and second most ever allowed by the Hokies. Plus, running backs Michael Carter (214 yards) and Javonte Williams 169 yards) shredded Virginia Tech’s defense and Sam Howell finally his on some deep passes to the tune of a 257-yard performance.

The Hokies finished with 495 yards, which included a third quarter in which they amassed 228 yards on 25 plays.

The No. 8 Tar Heels improved to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.

Here is what Sam Howell, Michael Carter, Don Chapman, Jeremiah Gemmel and Dyami Brown had to say after the game: