CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Pittsburgh, 38-35, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium giving the Tar Heels their first victory of the season and first win at home over an FBS team since Nov. 5, 2016, a span of 687 days.

UNC improved to 1-2 (1-0 ACC) on the season while the Panthers dropped to 2-2 (1-1).

Here is what some of the Tar Heels had to say after their victory: