CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s players were pretty excited following Saturday’s 49-26 victory over Western Carolina at Kenan Stadium, and for good reason.

The Tar Heels ended a six-game losing streak while amassing more than 600 yards of offense and a lot of players had big games that haven’t normally factored into things this season. It was a feel good win for a team that needed one.

Here is what six Tar Heels had to say after the victory: