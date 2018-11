CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football season came to a close Saturday after the Tar Heels fell to N.C. State, 34-28, in overtime at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels close the season with a 2-9 overall record and 1-7 in the ACC for the second consecutive season. UNC’s last six losses this season were by 10 points or less.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say: