ANN ARBOR, MI – North Carolina’s locker room was about as quiet as it’s been in some tome following Wednesday’s 84-67 loss to Michigan at Crisler Center because the Tar Heels easily played one of their worst games of the season.

They led 21-11 at one point but a 60-28 stretch by Michigan moved the margin to 71-49 essentially ending the game.

UNC fell to 6-2 on the season.

Here is what some of the Heels had to say: