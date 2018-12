CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina got back on a winning track with a 97-69 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday night at the Smith Center in large part because of a 30-3 run in the second half that exploded open what was a competitive game.

UNC improved to 7-2 on the season while UNCW dropped to 4-6.

Here is what several Tar Heels had to say following the game: