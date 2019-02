WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina up an 18-0 lead at Wake Forest on Saturday and never looked back, as the Tar Heels cruised to a 95-57 victory at Joel Coliseum.

UNC improved to 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons dropped to 9-15 and 3-10.

Here is what a few Tar Heels had to say after their victory: