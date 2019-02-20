DURHAM, NC – North Carolina took advantage of Duke losing one of its best players early in cruising to an 88-72 victory over the top-ranked Blue Devils on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Zion Williamson suffered what appeared to be a foot injury 34 seconds into the contest and did not return as eighth-ranked UNC made the most of its matchups. Luke Maye scored 30 points, Cam Johnson had 26 and the Tar Heels racked up 62 in the paint.

The Tar Heels improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in the ACC while the Blue Devils dropped to 23-3 and 11-2.

Here is what some Tar Heels had to say after the game: