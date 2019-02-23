CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina got a huge boost off the bench from Nassir Little and used a 16-1 run midway through the second half Saturday to pull away from No. 16 Florida State, 77-59, at the Smith Center.

Little finished with 18 points and eight rebounds while Luke Maye (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Cam Johnson (18 and 10) had double-doubles as the Tar Heels backed up Wednesday’s win at No. 1 Duke with a solid win.

UNC improved to 22-5 overall and 12-2 in the ACC, FSU dropped to 21-6 and 9-5.

Here is what some of the Tar Heels had to say after the win: