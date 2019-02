CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won for the 11th time in its last 12 games Tuesday night taking care of Syracuse, 83-85, at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels have lost just to Virginia at home two weeks ago since falling at home to Louisville in January. The Tar Heels got 34 points from freshman point guard Coby White and outrebounded the Orange 46-25.

Fifth-ranked UNC improved to 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the ACC while Syracuse dropped to 18-10 and 9-6.