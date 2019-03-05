CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina used a big early run to gain separation from Boston College and eventually rode the dynamic play of seniors Luke Maye and Cam Johnson to a 79-66 victory at Conte Forum on Tuesday night.

A 16-2 run midway through the first half and a combined 39 points and 32 rebounds by Maye and Johnson were huge in Carolina winning its 25th game of the season and finishing ACC play with a 9-0 road record.

Third-ranked UNC improved to 25-5 overall and 15-2 in the ACC and finished the road portion of its league schedule with a 9-0 record. BC dropped to 14-15 overall and 5-12 in league play.