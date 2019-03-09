CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won a seventh consecutive game for the second time this season in ACC play by defeating No. 4 Duke, 79-70, on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

As a result, the Tar Heels earned a share of the ACC regular season championship and will be the No. 2 seed at the ACC Tournament next week. Virginia will be the one seed.

Coby White scored 21 points while Kenny Williams added 18 and Luke Maye grabbed 16 rebounds and handed out seven assists in third-ranked UNC’s second win over Duke in the last 17 days.

UNC improved to 26-5 overall and 16-2 in the ACC while fourth-ranked Duke dropped to 26-5 and 14-4.

Here is what some of the Tar Heels had to say after the game: