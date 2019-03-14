CHARLOTTE – North Carolina eliminated Louisville, 83-70, in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at Spectrum Center to advance to the semifinals.

The second-seeded Tar Heels used a crucial 11-0 run late in the game turning a seven-point lead into an 18-point cushion.

Coby White and Luke Maye led the Tar Heels with 19 points apiece while White also grabbed seven rebounds and handed out six assists. Maye pulled down nine rebounds.

UNC improved to 27-5 on the season and will play in the semifinals at approximately 9:30 on Friday night.

Here is what seven Tar Heels had to say about their win over Louisville: