CHARLOTTE – North Carolina guard Coby White missed an off-balance shot just before time expired as the Tar Heels fell to Duke, 74-73, in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

Cam Johnson led UNC with 23 points while Luke Maye added 14 points and 13 rebounds. White scored just 11 points while missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

UNC dropped to 27-6 overall.

Here is what some Tar Heels had to say after their defeat: