PITTSBURGH – North Carolina overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter but fell in overtime, 34-27, at Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Tar Heels outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the final period but were unable to notch the victory.

UNC fell to 4-6 on the season and 3-4 in the ACC while Pitt improved to 7-3 and 4-2.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: