CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina suffered its worst loss at home of the Roy Williams era Wednesday night as Ohio State left the Smith Center with a 74-49 victory.

UNC trailed 39-36 with 15:57 left before the Buckeyes closed the game outscoring the Heels 35-13.

The 17 made field goals are the fewest every by a UNC team at the Dean Dome and the 49 points is the third lowest total here by UNC.

The No. 7 Tar Heels dropped to 6-2 on the season while No. 6 OSU improved to 8-0.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game:



