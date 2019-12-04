News More News
Locker Room Report

Garrison Brooks and three other Tar Heels discuss their 74-49 loss at home to Ohio State on Wednesday night,
THI Staff
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina suffered its worst loss at home of the Roy Williams era Wednesday night as Ohio State left the Smith Center with a 74-49 victory.

UNC trailed 39-36 with 15:57 left before the Buckeyes closed the game outscoring the Heels 35-13.

The 17 made field goals are the fewest every by a UNC team at the Dean Dome and the 49 points is the third lowest total here by UNC.

The No. 7 Tar Heels dropped to 6-2 on the season while No. 6 OSU improved to 8-0.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game:


