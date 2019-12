CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina made a late push to try and overcome Wofford, but the Tar Heels’ didn’t have enough and fell short, 68-64 at on Sunday at Carmichael Arena.

The Tar Heels led 36-32 at halftime, but a 16-0 Terriers’ run gave them a 55-42 lead and UNC could never catch up. UNC dropped to 6-4 on the season.

Four Tar Heels spoke about the loss after the game and here are those interviews: