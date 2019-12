SPOKANE, WA – North Carolina lost for the fourth consecutive time and fifth time in six outing falling at No. 2 Gonzaga, 94-81, at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Tar Heels led 19-17 before a 24-8 by the Bulldogs went on a 24-8 run. UNC cut it to 44-37 at halftime, but the Zags shot 72 percent from the floor in the second half and pulled away.

UNC dropped to 6-5 overall and Gonzaga is 12-1.

Here is what three Tar Heels had to say after the game: