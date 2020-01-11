News More News
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost a 10-point lead with 1:55 left in regulation before falling in overtime to Clemson, 79-76, at the Smith Center on Saturday, ending its 59-game unbeaten streak against the Tigers.

Clemson was 0-59 in Chapel Hill entering Saturday’s game and it appeared the streak was heading to 60 when the Tar Heels lead 68-58 with 1:55 left in regulation. But the Tar Heels struggled against Clemson’s press and gave the Tigers easy scoring opportunities.

Tigers’ forward Aamir Simms hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.

UNC dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the ACC.

