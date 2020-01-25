CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak Saturday with an emphatic 94-71 victory over Miami at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels opened up a big early lead and coasted to the win, which ended a five-game losing streak overall and a six-game ACC losing streak, which is the longest in program history.

UNC assisted on 32 of its 40 field goals and shot 40-for-69 (58 percent) while also outrebounding the Hurricanes 41-21.

Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points while Armando Bacot added 19, Garrison Brooks chipped in 14.

Carolina improved to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: