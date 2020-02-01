



CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina struggles shooting from the floor on its way to a disappointing 71-70 loss to Boston College on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels got 26 points from freshman point guard Cole Anthony in his first action since Dec. 8, but it wasn’t enough as they shot 36.1 percent from the field, including 21.1 percent from 3-point range.

UNC fell to 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the ACC while the Eagles improved to 11-11 and 5-6.

Here is what three Tar Heels had to say after the game: