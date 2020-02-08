CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina couldn’t hold onto a late lead in regulation Saturday night versus Duke, as the Tar Heels fell 98-96 overtime to the No. 7 Blue Devils at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 13 points with 4:28 left, but were outscored 20-7 to close out regulation, as the Blue Devils sent the game into overtime. UNC then led 96-91 with 20 seconds left in the extra period, but Duke scored the last seven points to win.

UNC dropped to 10-13 overall and 3-9 in the ACC and has lost all three games since Cole Anthony returned from an injury. Duke improved to 20-3 overall and 10-2 in the ACC.

Here is what six Tar Heels had to say after the game: