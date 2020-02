WINSTON-SALEM - North Carolina dropped their fourth straight game Tuesday night versus Wake Forest, as the Tar Heels fell 74-57 to the Demon Deacons at the Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum.

UNC dropped to 10-14 overall and 3-10in the ACC. Wake Forest improved to 11-13 overall and 4-10 in the ACC.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: