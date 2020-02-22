LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina dropped its seventh consecutive game losing 72-55 at No. 11 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels were without starting forward Garrison Brooks and reserve Justin Pierce and started their ninth different lineup on the season.

UNC allowed a 22-2 run spanning both halves falling behind by as many as 24 points in the second half.

UNC dropped to 10-17 overall, 3-13 in the ACC and has lost seven straight games while the Cardinals improved to 23-5 and 14-3.