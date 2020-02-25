CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina ended a seven-game losing streak Tuesday night by defeating N.C. State, 85-79, at the Smith Center on a night the Tar Heels did so many things right that have often not gone their way.

They made free throws, had a big second-half run, held on to a late lead as the Wolfpack made a push, and secured a needed victory, their first since winning at State in late January.

UNC improved to 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the ACC while the Pack dropped to 17-11 and 8-9.

