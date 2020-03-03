CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won its third consecutive game for the first time since before Thanksgiving by defeating Wake Forest, 93-83, on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, and the players were clearly excited to discuss their victory afterward.

The Tar Heels took an early lead and never relinquished it as it shot nearly 51 percent from the floor, including converted 10 of 17 from 3-point range. UNC scored 58 points in the second half.

Cole Anthony scored 28 points and handed out seven assists and Garrison Brooks finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Tar Heels. He is the first UNC player to score 25 or more points in three straight games since Tyler Hansbrough did it in 2008, the year he won National Player of the Year.

UNC improved to 13-17 overall and 6-13 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons dropped to 13-16 and 6-13.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after defeating Wake Forest: