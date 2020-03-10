News More News
Three Tar Heels met with the media in the breakout area following their win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina used a big second-half run to pull away from Virginia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament, as the Tar Heels advanced to the next round with a 78-56 win at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels led 32-26 at the half but built a 68-43 lead on the strength of hot shooting and good enough defense to keep the Hokies from scoring in a few long stretches.

UNC improved to 14-18 and will face Syracuse on Wednesday night at 9:30 for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

