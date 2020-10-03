TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina was finally back on the field for a game for the first time in three weeks and held on for a 26-22 victory over Boston College on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

The Tar Heels opened up an early 14-3 lead but had to hold off BC, which scored with 45 seconds left and had a chance to tie the game but UNC’s Trey Morrison intercepted a two-point conversion attempt and ran in back for two points for the Tar Heels.

The No 12 Tar Heels improved to 2-0 on the season, both games in the ACC, and the Eagles dropped to 2-1 and 1-1.

Here is what Tar Heels Trey Morrison, Sam Howell, Javonte Williams and Chazz Surratt had to say after the game.