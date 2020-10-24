TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL – Several North Carolina players met with the media following his team’s 48-21 victory over NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The No. 14 Tar Heels led 17-7 at halftime before erupting in the third quarter and pulling away over the No. 23 Wolfpack.

UNC finished with 578 total yards, including 160 rushing by Javonte Williams and 106 by Michael Carter. Sam Howell was 18-for-29 with 252 yards and one touchdown. UNC ran for 326 yards.

Carolina improved to 4-1 and State dropped to 4-2.

Here is what Javonte Williams, Chazz Surratt, Don Chapman, and Sam Howell had to say after UNC's win: