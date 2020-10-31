TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina couldn’t overcome too many mistakes in falling at Virginia, 44-41, on Saturday night at Scott Stadium

The Tar Heels amassed 536 yards of offense but special teams mistakes, key sacks allowed, a costly turnover and a mistake at the end of the first half did in the Tar Heels.

Sam Howell was 23-for-28 With 443 yards and four TDs whole Dyami Brown caught 11 passes for 240 yards and three TDs.

UNC dropped to 4-2 on the season while the Cavaliers improved to 2-4.

Here is what Dyami Brown, Jeremiah Gemmel, Chazz Surratt, and Sam Howell had to say: