TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

DURHAM, NC – North Carolina erupted in the first half to pull away from Duke 56-24 on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 573 total yards on the day, including a 151-yard rushing performance (on 12 carries) by Javonte Williams, who finished with four touchdowns on the day.

Sam Howell passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. UNC finished with five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss of yardage.

UNC led 42-7 at one point.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-2 on the season while Duke dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.

Here is what Sam Howell. Javonte Williams, Chazz Surratt, and Jeremiah Gemmel had to say: