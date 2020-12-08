TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

IOWA CITY, IA – North Carolina overcame one long Iowa run but couldn’t do so a second time, as the No. 3 Hawkeyes pulled away for a 93-80 victory on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa opened up with a 25-9 lead and later used a 14-0 run to gain separation late to earn the win. UNC was led by Garrison Brooks’ 17 points. Day’Ron Sharpe added 13, RJ Davis 12, Caleb Love 11 and Andrew Platek had 10.

The No. 16 Tar Heels fell to 3-2 while the Hawkeyes improved to 4-0.

Here is what Garrison Brooks, Day’ron Sharpe, and R.J. Davis had to say about the game.