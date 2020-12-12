TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – North Carolina was impressive in a 62-26 victory over No. 10 Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Tar Heels opened up a 34-3 lead and never let up finishing with 778 total yards of offense on 75 plays, which is an average of 10.4 yards per snap.

Michael Carter ran for 308 yards, the second most in UNC history, and Javonte Williams ran for 236. Together, they set an FBS record for most combined rushing yards (544) by two backs in the same game.

Williams scored three touchdowns and now owns the single-season UNC record with 22 touchdowns.

Seventeenth-ranked UNC improved to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the ACC while the Hurricanes dropped to 8-2.

Here is what Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, Jeremiah Gemmel, Chazz Surratt, and Sam Howell said about the win.