North Carolina dropped a 72-67 road contest to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s 14 points while Leaky Black added 10 points.

The Tar Heels fell to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC while the Yellow Jackets improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Here is what Garrison Brooks and Leaky Black had to say about the game.