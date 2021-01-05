TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CORAL GABLES, FL – North Carolina won for the second consecutive game getting a driving layup on the right side by Andrew Platek with three seconds left to give the Tar Heels a 67-65 victory over Miami on Tuesday night at Watsco Center.

Carolina trailed the Hurricanes 59-50 with 7:35 left but then clamped down on defense, holding the Canes to just one more field goal the rest of the way and outscoring Miami 17-6 to close the game.

UNC was led by Leaky Black who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Kerwin Walton added 13, Day’Ron Sharpe finished with 12 and Platek scored seven points for the Heels.

Here is what Leaky Black and Andrew Platek said about the game.