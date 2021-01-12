TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won for the third consecutive time in a 81-75 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night at the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels won for the third consecutive game and was led by Garrison Brooks who had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. RJ Davis added 12 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while the Orange fell to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.

Here is what RJ Davis, Garrison Brooks, Leaky Black, and Armando Bacot said about the game.