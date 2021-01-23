TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won for the second consecutive time with a 86-76 win over NC State on Saturday afternoon at the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot who scored 17 points while Day’Ron Sharpe added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 15 points. Anthony Harris and RJ Davis added 10.

The Tar Heels improve to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC while the Wolfpack fall to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

Here is what Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Anthony Harris said about the game.