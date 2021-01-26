TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

PITTSBURGH, PA - North Carolina won for the third consecutive time with a 75-65 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot who had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Garrison Brooks added 16 points while Kerwin Walton scored 10.

The Tar Heels improve to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while the Panthers fall to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

Here is what Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and Garrison Brooks said about the game.