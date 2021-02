CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina defeated Northeastern by a score of 82-62 on Wednesday night at the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Day’Ron Sharpe with 15 points. Kerwin Walton added 14 points while Garrison Brooks totaled a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler added 10 points

The Tar Heels improve to 13-7 overall while Northeastern drops to 9-8 overall.

Here is what Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, and Walker Kessler said about the game.