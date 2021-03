GREENSBORO - North Carolina lost to Florida State by a score of 69-66 on Friday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love who scored 13 points. Armando Bacot totaled 12 points and Kerwin Walton added 11 points.

The Tar Heels dropped to 18-10 overall while the Seminoles improved to 16-5 overall

Here is what Caleb Love and Armando Bacot said about the game.