News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-21 21:02:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: Carolina Beats NC State

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after they defeated NC State on Saturday evening at the Smith Center.
Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after they defeated NC State on Saturday evening at the Smith Center. (THI)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina got 26 points from RJ Davis and 23 points along with 28 rebounds from Armando Bacot to defeat NC State, 80-69, on Saturday at the Smith Center, and afterward several Tar Heels spoke about the performance and some history that occurred.

While turning in another terrific performance, Bacot became UNC’s all-time leader in two categories: Rebounds, as he passed Tyler Hansbrough; and double-doubles, as he passed Billy Cunningham.

Caleb Love added 15 points as the Tar Heels won their third straight and for the ninth time in the last 11 games. UNC improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 15-5 and 5-4.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}