CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina got 26 points from RJ Davis and 23 points along with 28 rebounds from Armando Bacot to defeat NC State, 80-69, on Saturday at the Smith Center, and afterward several Tar Heels spoke about the performance and some history that occurred.

While turning in another terrific performance, Bacot became UNC’s all-time leader in two categories: Rebounds, as he passed Tyler Hansbrough; and double-doubles, as he passed Billy Cunningham.

Caleb Love added 15 points as the Tar Heels won their third straight and for the ninth time in the last 11 games. UNC improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 15-5 and 5-4.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: