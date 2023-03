CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina was defeated by Duke 62-57 on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot with 17 point and 11 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 17 points. Caleb Love added 11 points.

UNC falls to 19-12 overall and 11-9 in the ACC. Duke improves to 23-8 and 14-6 in the ACC

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: