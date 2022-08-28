CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated Florida A&M 56-24 in the season opening game on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 608 yards of offense but gave up 335 total yards to the Rattlers.

Drake Maye was 29 of 37 with 294 yards with five touchdowns in his debut as the Tar Heel quarterback. He also added four carries for 55 yards on the ground.

Here is what Josh Downs, Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton, Cedric Gray, Storm Duck, and Power Echols had to say about the game.

