Locker Room Report: Georgia State

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Georgia State with an explosive second half in earning a 59-17 victory Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

UNC led 24-10 at the half, but scored on its first six possessions of the second half in waltzing to the win.

Quarterback Sam Howell passed for 352 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two scores, becoming the second UNC player to ever run for 100-plus and pass for 300-plus in the same game. Marquise Williams did it in 2014 at Notre Dame.

The No. 24 Tar Heels improved to 1-1 on the season while the Panthers dropped to 0-2.

Here is what Ray Vohasek, Myles Murphy, Antoine Green, and Sam Howell had to say about the game.