Locker Room Report: Kentucky Defeats UNC

LAS VEGAS, NV – North Carolina lost to Kentucky by a score of 98-69 Saturday evening in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis added 10 points.

The Tar Heels drop to 8-3 while Kentucky improves to 8-2.

Here is what Bacot and Davis had to say after the game: