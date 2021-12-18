Locker Room Report: Kentucky Defeats UNC
LAS VEGAS, NV – North Carolina lost to Kentucky by a score of 98-69 Saturday evening in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena.
The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis added 10 points.
The Tar Heels drop to 8-3 while Kentucky improves to 8-2.
Here is what Bacot and Davis had to say after the game: